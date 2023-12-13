Watch Dave Matthews pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett with "A Pirate Looks at Forty" cover

Dave Matthews has shared a cover of the Jimmy Buffett song "A Pirate Looks at Forty" in honor of the late musician.

The performance was recorded during Matthews' recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Dave Matthews Band previously covered "A Pirate Looks at Forty" during a concert in September, just a day after Buffett passed away at age 76.

"Whether planned or coincidence, every time I ran into Jimmy it was like seeing an old friend," Matthews wrote following Buffett's death. "He was brilliant and a genuinely good and generous man. We didn't know each other that well. We weren't old friends, but that's how I felt around him. He is loved by so many because that's how he made us all feel."

