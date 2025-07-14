Watch Coldplay perform at FIFA Club World Cup halftime show

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Michael Reaves/Getty Images (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Coldplay performed at the halftime show for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, which took place Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chris Martin and company played their song "A Sky Full of Stars" alongside Australian musician Emmanuel Kelly. The show also featured performances from Doja Cat, Tems and J Balvin.

The FIFA Club World Cup is not to be confused with the FIFA World Cup. While both are soccer tournaments, the Club World Cup features several different club teams from various different nations, while the World Cup features one team representing each country. The Club World Cup final saw England's Chelsea beat France's Paris Saint-Germain 3-0.

Coldplay is currently touring the U.S. in support of their latest album, 2024's Moon Music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

