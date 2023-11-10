Watch boygenius & Noah Kahan react to their Grammy nominations

boygenius and Noah Kahan have shared their reactions to getting nominated for the 2024 Grammys.

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker shared a photo on Instagram of them hugging while watching the nominations announcement on Friday, November 10, specifically during the reveal that they are up for Album of the Year.

boygenius also earned nominations in the Record of the Year, Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Album and Best Alternative Music Performance categories, while Bridgers earned a nom for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with SZA, "Ghost in the Machine." Bridgers' seven total nominations is tied for second-most among all 2024 nominees.

Kahan, meanwhile, posted an Instagram video of the moment he learned he was nominated for Best New Artist. In it, he cheers, laughs, cries, then laughs again while he yells, "Let's go!" In a separate social media post, he writes, "Get that dress picked out momma we're going to the f****** Grammys."

The 2024 Grammys will air February 4 on CBS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.