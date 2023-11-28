Watch AJR's acoustic performance of ﻿'The Maybe Man'﻿ song "Inertia"

AJR has shared a video of an acoustic performance of "Inertia," a song off the trio's newly released album, The Maybe Man.

The clip features Jack and Ryan Met sitting outside on tree stumps as they strum an acoustic guitar and ukulele, respectively. In the caption, AJR writes, "autumn beach vibes."

You can watch the performance clip now via AJR's Facebook. If nothing else, it's worth watching to see what Jack looks like without his signature hat.

The Maybe Man, the follow-up to 2021's OK ORCHESTRA, was released in November. It also includes the singles "Yes I'm a Mess," "The Dumb Song" and "I Won't."

AJR will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Maybe Man in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.