Warped Tour announces 2026 Washington, DC, date

The Warped Tour comeback will last for at least another year.

The festival has announced a return to Washington, D.C., in 2026, taking place June 13-14. Presales begin Friday at noon ET.

For more info, visit VansWarpedTourDC.com.

Warped Tour just held its first 2025 festival in D.C. over the weekend, ending its six-year hiatus. The lineup included Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low, Sublime, Ice Nine Kills, Avril Lavigne and Asking Alexandria.

Other 2025 Warped Tour shows will take place July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida.

