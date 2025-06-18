Warped Tour announces 2026 Washington, DC, date

Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

The Warped Tour comeback will last for at least another year.

The festival has announced a return to Washington, D.C., in 2026, taking place June 13-14. Presales begin Friday at noon ET.

For more info, visit VansWarpedTourDC.com.

Warped Tour just held its first 2025 festival in D.C. over the weekend, ending its six-year hiatus. The lineup included Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low, Sublime, Ice Nine Kills, Avril Lavigne and Asking Alexandria.

Other 2025 Warped Tour shows will take place July 26-27 in Long Beach, California, and Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!