Warped Tour expanding to Canada & Mexico for 2026

Warped Tour 2026 post. (Courtesy of Vans Warped Tour)
By Josh Johnson

Warped Tour is going international in 2026.

The resurrected festival, which made its return in 2025 after a six-year hiatus, will be headed to Montreal Aug. 21-22 and Mexico City Sept. 12-13.

"Bringing Warped back to international stages is an exciting milestone," says Warped founder Kevin Lyman. "Montreal and Mexico City are home to some of the most dedicated music fans in the world, and expanding into these cities lets us share the Warped spirit with even more people."

Lyman adds, "It's the perfect time to grow the tour and celebrate the global community that’s been with us from the beginning."

The Montreal and Mexico City dates join Warped's return to Washington, D.C., Long Beach, California, and Orlando, Florida, the same three cities the festival stopped at in 2025.

Tickets for D.C., Long Beach, Orlando and Montreal go on sale Wednesday at noon ET. Mexico City tickets go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

The 2026 Warped Tour lineups will be "announced at the top of the year," a press release says. For more info, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

