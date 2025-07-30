Warped Tour announces 2026 dates for Long Beach, California

2025 Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA Scott Dudelson/Getty Images (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Warped Tour is coming back to Long Beach, California, in 2026.

The shows will take place July 25-26. Presales begin Friday at 9 a.m. PT via VansWarpedTour.com.

Warped Tour returned in 2025 following a six-year hiatus and scheduled dates in Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando, Florida. The D.C. festival was held in June, while Long Beach took place over the weekend. The Orlando festival will be held in November.

Along with Long Beach, Warped Tour has also announced D.C. dates for 2026, taking place June 13-14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!