Wallows reveal title of next album

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Wallows' next album officially has a title.

The third studio effort from the "Are You Bored Yet?" outfit is called Model and will arrive May 24.

"We want this to be the most approachable album we've made," vocalist/guitarist and 13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette tells Rolling Stone. "I want people to put this on if they're not really a fan of us, and be gripped immediately. We don't want to take too much of their attention, but we want to keep it. We keep them the whole time and make them want to come back."

Model is the follow-up to 2022's Tell Me That It's Over, which spawned the single "Especially You." The full track list has yet to be revealed, but it does include the recently released song "Your Apartment."

