Wallows announces US tour behind new '﻿Model' ﻿album

Wallows has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, Model.

The outing, which a press release dubs the band's "biggest tour to date," will run from August 6 in Portland to September 12 in Los Angeles. Tickets will be available first to subscribers of Wallows' newsletter on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. local time before going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WallowsMusic.com.

To celebrate the news, Wallows has released a 12-minute video that's supposed to be a promo for the tour but is really more of a short psychological horror film. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Model, the third Wallows album, drops May 24. It includes the single "Your Apartment."

