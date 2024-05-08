The Wallflowers announce full-album '﻿﻿Bringing Down the Horse'﻿ concert

Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

The Wallflowers have announced a concert featuring a full-album performance of 1996's Bringing Down the Horse.

The show will take place October 2 in Los Angeles. Along with Bringing Down the Horse, The Wallflowers will cover the 1982 Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers album Long After Dark in its entirety.

For ticket info, visit WallflowersMusic.com.

Bringing Down the Horse was the second Wallflowers album and spawned the hit "One Headlight," as well as the singles "6th Avenue Heartache," "The Difference" and "Three Marlenas."

The Wallflowers' latest album is 2021's Exit Wounds, which marked the group's first full-length release in nine years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!