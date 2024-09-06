Vinyl release announced for Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' ﻿'Challengers﻿' score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' Challengers score is being released on vinyl.

The LP is due out on Nov. 1 and is available to preorder now.

The Nine Inch Nails duo dove into their techno influences for the Challengers soundtrack. The tennis drama, which stars Zendaya, premiered in theaters in April.

Reznor and Ross' previous scoring projects include The Social Network and Soul, which won them Oscars.

Up next, NIN will provide the soundtrack for the Tron: Ares movie, which premieres in October 2025.

