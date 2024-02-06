Vance Joy announces 10th anniversary '﻿﻿Dream Your Life Away'﻿ show

Vance Joy has announced a concert celebrating the upcoming 10th anniversary of his 2014 debut album, Dream Your Life Away.

The show will take place September 8 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. For ticket info, visit VanceJoy.com.

Dream Your Life Away includes Vance Joy's breakout hit "Riptide," which has been certified Diamond by the RIAA. It also spawned the single "Mess Is Mine," and "Fire and the Flood" off the deluxe edition.

Vance has followed Dream Your Life Away with two albums, 2018's Nation of Two and 2022's In Our Own Sweet Time.

The Dream Your Life Away show is part of the Hollywood Bowl's just-announced summer program, which also includes Beck performing with the LA Philharmonic on July 6 and Gary Clark Jr. on August 21.

