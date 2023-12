The Drop: Vampire Weekend Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording A)

We're one step closer to hearing new Vampire Weekend music.

In a newsletter included in the latest edition of the band's Frog on the Bass Drum live vinyl series, bassist Chris Baio shares, "LP5 is done."

The upcoming record will be VW's first since 2019's Father of the Bride, which includes the singles "Harmony Hall" and "This Life."

Drummer Chris Tomson previously teased the album in June, sharing that it "just might be our best yet."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.