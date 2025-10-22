Vampire Weekend's MSG shows captured on ﻿'Weekend at The Garden'﻿ vinyl-only live album

Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs at Madison Square Garden on October 05, 2024 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Vampire Weekend has announced a live album called Weekend at The Garden, capturing the band's 2024 concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The vinyl-only release features VW's performance at MSG on the night of Oct. 5 on the first LP, while the second was recorded during their Sunday matinee show on Oct. 6.

Weekend at The Garden is available exclusively via Vampire Weekend's Frog on the Bass Drum live vinyl series. Packages are set to ship in mid-December.

For more info, visit FrogontheBassDrum.com.

Vampire Weekend played MSG as part of their tour in support of their latest album, 2024's Only God Was Above Us.

