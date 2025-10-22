Vampire Weekend's MSG shows captured on ﻿'Weekend at The Garden'﻿ vinyl-only live album

Vampire Weekend In Concert Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend performs at Madison Square Garden on October 05, 2024 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Vampire Weekend has announced a live album called Weekend at The Garden, capturing the band's 2024 concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The vinyl-only release features VW's performance at MSG on the night of Oct. 5 on the first LP, while the second was recorded during their Sunday matinee show on Oct. 6.

Weekend at The Garden is available exclusively via Vampire Weekend's Frog on the Bass Drum live vinyl series. Packages are set to ship in mid-December.

For more info, visit FrogontheBassDrum.com.

Vampire Weekend played MSG as part of their tour in support of their latest album, 2024's Only God Was Above Us.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!