Vampire Weekend announces spring headlining dates

2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead - Inside Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Josh Johnson

Vampire Weekend has announced a run of spring headlining dates in support of their latest album, 2024's Only God Was Above Us.

The shows span from May 27 in Burlington, Vermont, to June 13 in Miami. Presales begin Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit VampireWeekend.com.

Only God Was Above Us marked the first Vampire Weekend album in five years and spawned the single "Capricorn."

You can also catch VW at a number of 2025 festivals, including Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

