Vampire Weekend launches ﻿'Vampire Campfire﻿' podcast

Incheon Pentaport Music Festival 2022 Justin Shin/Getty Images (Justin Shin/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Vampire Weekend has launched their own podcast.

Titled Vampire Campfire, the series finds members Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson discussing their upcoming album, Only God Was Above Us, while sitting around a campfire.

"Me, CT and Baio have talked for years about doing some kind of podcast but it never really clicked until we added the primordial element of FIRE," Koenig says. "Sitting by a campfire and chatting is a favorite VW pastime and now it's been captured on a trio of Ikegami ITC-730AP cameras."

The first episode, which is called "The 4th Wave of Ska," is out now via the podcast platform of your choice; it is also streaming now on YouTube.

Only God Was Above Us, the first Vampire Weekend album in five years, drops April 5. The band will perform a show in Austin, Texas, on April 8 to coincide with the upcoming total solar eclipse, before launching a full U.S. tour in June.

