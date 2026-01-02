The Used, Foals, PJ Harvey tease new music for 2026

With the calendar officially flipping from 2025 to 2026, artists are marking the new year by teasing new music to come.
The Used has shared a Facebook post reading, "Really looking forward to a new record and a brand new chapter for the used in 2026!" The band's most recent album is 2023's Toxic Positivity.
Foals are hinting at a follow-up to 2022's Life Is Yours in a Facebook post featuring photos from the recording studio. "2026 ...The Year of The Fire Horse...," the caption reads, alongside the looking-eyes emoji.
PJ Harvey shares in a Facebook post that she's "been writing songs for my next album," the follow-up to 2023's I Inside the Old Year Dying. She's also posted a playlist of music that she's "found inspiring and strengthening."
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.