US reunion tour gives Oasis catalog 'Supersonic' streaming boost

When the long-awaited Oasis reunion tour started in the U.K. in July, the band's catalog scored a 71% surge in streaming, according to Billboard. But when the Gallagher brothers brought the show to the U.S., the numbers went "Supersonic."

As per Billboard, the band's catalog skyrocketed, hitting a high of 15 million streams after shows in Chicago and New Jersey. Compare that to how the band's catalog did from January to late June: It was only getting 6 million on-demand audio streams per week.

The tour closed Sept. 7 with a show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Introducing the final song of the night, Liam Gallagher told the crowd, "Nice one for having us, America. This tour's been the f****** bollocks, man. I wanna thank you, man. All of us. For sticking with us over the years."

"We must be a f****** nightmare to support and follow and we appreciate it – gettin’ to play these beautiful stadiums in front of you beautiful people ... look after yourselves. Take care."

Oasis on Thursday posted more photos from the two Rose Bowl shows and captioned the post, "LA… YOU LOOK GREAT ON 35MM."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.