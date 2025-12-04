From under the uprights: Fall Out Boy playing SF show ahead of Super Bowl 60

Patrick Stump performs with Fall Out Boy during the 2025 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 24, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Fall Out Boy has announced a one-off San Francisco show ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl.

The concert takes place at SF's 1,400-capacity Regency Ballroom on Feb. 5, three days before Super Bowl 60 kicks off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

"There's a different kind of energy in the air when you're kicking off one of the biggest weekends in sports," Fall Out Boy says. "We're looking forward to connecting with fans and bringing this special show to an intimate venue during such an exciting weekend. It will be electric."

Tickets will go on sale exclusively to Wells Fargo credit cardholders on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Those who have the Wells Fargo Autograph Card can access a presale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

