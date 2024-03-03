U2 wraps Las Vegas residency with appearance by drummer Larry Mullen, Jr.

U2 wrapped their Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, this weekend with two special shows -- and a couple of special guests.
Rumors had suggested that U2 drummer Larry Mullen, Jr., who sat out the residency as he recovered from surgery, would join them for the last two shows, and he did -- but as a spectator. Fan shot footage posted to YouTube showing Bono shouting out Larry in the audience during the March 1 show.
"That is the man who pinned the note on the notice board at Mount Temple Comprehensive School all those years ago. And we are very grateful that he did and that he's here with us tonight," Bono said. "We wish him a speedy, speedy, speedy recovery. We love you, Larry Mullen Jr." The band then launched into "Beautiful Day."
"What an incredible night at Sphere-So Grateful to Bono Edge and Adam and of course Bram for an amazing job-very emotional night for me personally," Larry later wrote on Instagram, praising Bram van den Berg, who filled in for him during the residency.
But Larry wasn't the only special guest in the house. According to setlist.fm, for the final show on March 2, U2 brought out Achtung Baby producer Daniel Lanois during their performance of "One."
