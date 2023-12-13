U2 releases “Atomic City” remix from Mike WiLL Made-It

U2 has shared a new take on their latest single, "Atomic City." The band just released a remix of the tune from producer Mike WiLL Made-It, who is best known for his work with artists like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

U2 dropped "Atomic City" back in September just before they launched their Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Live at Sphere. The video was shot on Vegas' Fremont Street, the same location where they shot the video for "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" back in 1987. The clip includes drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who has been sitting out of the residency as he recovers from surgery.

In other U2 news, the band is releasing a new coffee table book, U2: UV Sphere, described as "the definitive visual record of what happens in Vegas … when U2 are playing Sphere." It is available for preorder now and will ship in January.

U2's next Sphere show is happening Wednesday, December 13. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

