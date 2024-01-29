U2 covers Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” for the first time

After a six week break, U2 returned to Las Vegas for their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency on Friday, January 26, and treated fans to a song they've never performed before.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows the Irish rockers performing an acoustic cover of Crowded House's classic "Don't Dream It's Over," which, according to setlist.fm, they dedicated to Crowded House's Neil Finn, his brother/musician Tim Finn and their mother, Mary.

Neil reacted to the cover in a post on Crowded House's Instagram Story. "Bono has the best memory ever…I told him in 1980 that my mother Mary was born in Limerick," he wrote, adding, "We're touched to get a @u2 dedication .. thanks fellas."

Released in October 1986, "Don't Dream It's Over" was the biggest international hit for Crowded House, with the tune hitting #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

U2's next residency performance is happening Wednesday, January 31, with shows set to run until Saturday, March 2. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

