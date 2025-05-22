U2, Brandon Flowers honored at 2025 Ivors

U2 and The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers were honored at the 2025 Ivors, which honor the best in British and Irish songwriting.

Bono and company were inducted by pop star Ed Sheeran as Academy Fellows, which is the highest honor handed out by the Ivors Academy. They are the first Irish songwriters to be named Academy Fellows.

Flowers was presented with the special international award by Academy Fellow Bruce Springsteen. Though they're originally from Las Vegas, The Killers have formed a special connection in the U.K., where every one of their albums has hit #1.

Other Ivor winners include Bloc Party with the outstanding song collection award, Myles Smith's "Stargazing" for most performed work and Lola Young with the rising star award.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.