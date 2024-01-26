U2 added to Grammy lineup, drops video for “Even Better Than the Real Thing”

U2 are the latest performers added to next month's Grammy Awards telecast.

The Irish rockers are set to perform from Sphere in Las Vegas, marking the first televised broadcast from the state-of-the-art venue. They will also be featured in a special awards presentation.

The night's other performers include Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, along with Luke Combs, Afrobeats star Burna Boy and rapper Travis Scott.

The 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air Sunday, February 4, on CBS from Los Angeles.

And speaking of Sphere, fans who can't make it to Las Vegas to catch their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency are now getting a taste of what they're missing with a new video of their performance of "Even Better Than the Real Thing," showing off the stunning visuals that play on the massive screen behind them as they perform.

After taking over a month break, U2 returns to Las Vegas on Friday, January 26, for the first 2024 show of the residency. It wraps on Saturday, March 2, after 40 shows at the venue. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

