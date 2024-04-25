Twenty One Pilots premiere new ﻿'Clancy'﻿ track, "Backslide"

Twenty One Pilots have premiered a new song called "Backslide," a track off their upcoming album, Clancy.

"Backslide" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video directed by drummer Josh Dun. The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds frontman Tyler Joseph biking through a neighborhood, similar to the "Stressed Out" video.

"Backslide" is the third Clancy cut to be released, following lead single "Overcompensate" and "Next Semester." The album will arrive in full on May 24, a week after its initial May 17 release date. The delay is due to Twenty One Pilots' decision to film a video for every song off the record.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in August.

