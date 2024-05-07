Twenty One Pilots announce ﻿'Clancy'﻿ album listening events

Fueled By Ramen

By Josh Johnson

While Twenty One Pilots' upcoming album, Clancy, was delayed a week, you'll still be able to hear it closer to its original release date.

The "Stressed Out" duo has announced Clancy listening parties in record stores across the U.S. on May 18. International stores will also be holding events between May 18 and May 23.

For more info, visit ClancyAlbumEvent.TwentyOnePilots.com.

Clancy, the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy, arrives May 24. It was initially set to drop May 17, but was postponed so that Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun could finish filming videos for every song on the record.

Twenty One Pilots debuted several Clancy songs live during a secret concert at New York City's Bowery Ballroom club on May 2. They'll play similarly small shows in Berlin and London on May 7 and May 9, respectively.

A full U.S. Clancy tour launches in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

