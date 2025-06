Twenty One Pilots share new teaser for 'The Contract'

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new teaser for their upcoming single, "The Contract."

The clip, posted to Instagram, features a snippet of frontman Tyler Joseph singing the lyric, "And I'm just trying to stay quiet."

"The Contract" will premiere on Thursday. It's the lead single off Twenty One Pilots' next album, Breach, due out in September.

Breach is the follow-up to 2024's Clancy.

