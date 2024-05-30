Twenty One Pilots unveil deluxe ﻿'Digital Remains'﻿ edition of '﻿Clancy﻿' album

Twenty One Pilots have unveiled a digital deluxe version of their new album, Clancy.

The expanded set, dubbed Clancy - Digital Remains, includes bonus live versions of the songs "Overcompensate," "Next Semester," "Backslide" and "The Craving (Jenna's version)," recording during the "Stressed Out" duo's recent run of surprise intimate concerts.

Clancy - Digital Remains is available via the Twenty One Pilots web store, iTunes and Amazon on Thursday, May 30, only. Once the clock strikes midnight ET, Digital Remains will no longer remain.

The standard Clancy dropped on May 24. It's the seventh Twenty One Pilots album and the follow-up to 2021's Scaled and Icy.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Clancy in August.

