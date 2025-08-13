Twenty One Pilots tease new '﻿Breach'﻿ track, 'Drum Show'

'Breach' album artwork. Fueled By Ramen
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots will give the drummer some on their latest Breach song.

The "Stressed Out" duo will premiere a track called "Drum Show" on Aug. 18. It'll mark the second cut to be released from their upcoming album, following lead single "The Contract."

You can watch a teaser video for "Drum Show" via Twenty One Pilots' Instagram.

Breach, the follow-up to 2024's Clancy, drops Sept. 12. You can hear the album early at Breach listening parties starting on Sept. 6 in select independent record stores.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in support of Breach Sept. 18 in Cincinnati.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

