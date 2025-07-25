Twenty One Pilots land 12th #1 hit on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ chart with 'The Contract'

Twenty One Pilots continue to fly high on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The "Stressed Out" duo has landed their 12th #1 hit on the ranking with their latest single, "The Contract." That ties them with Foo Fighters for the fifth-most leaders on Alternative Airplay since the chart began in 1988.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most, with 15.

"The Contract" is the lead single off Twenty One Pilots' upcoming album, Breach, the follow-up to 2024's Clancy. Breach is due out Sept. 12.

Twenty One Pilots will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.