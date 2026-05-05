Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon, Lorde & The xx among 2026 ACL festival headliners

JOSHUA DUN, TYLER JOSEPH Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) (Frank Micelotta/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots, Kings of Leon, Lorde and The xx are among the headliners for the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival, taking place Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 9-11 in Austin, Texas.

The bill also includes Turnstile, Lola Young, Geese, Bleachers, Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Lykke Li, Cannons, Saint Motel, Houndmouth and Balu Brigada, among others.

Charli xcx, Rüfüs Du Sol and Skrillex will headline, as well.

While some of the artists will be performing both weekends, some will only be performing during one. Kings of Leon, for example, is exclusively playing the second weekend.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ACLFestival.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!