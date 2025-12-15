Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun & Debby Ryan welcome new baby

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun attend the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Mat Hayward/GC Images)

Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun and actress Debby Ryan have welcomed their first baby together, a girl named Felix Winter Dun.

"A moonbeam baby has arrived," Dun writes in an Instagram post published Saturday. "She is a sweet baby girl and I love her. Debby labored and gave birth in our bedroom under a bright full moon and snow outside; Felix arrived right into my hands."

Dun calls the experience "The coolest thing I've ever witnessed," adding, "Debby is unbelievable."

"I examined and announced to the room that Felix Winter Dun is a girl," Dun writes. "I kinda thought she was a boy the whole time, but what a way to start off life already surprising me."

"There is not a single thing I'd ever change about her, except her diaper," Dun continues. "She can do truly whatever she wants in life, but I've got some extra drumsticks and practice pads ready just in case. I love you Felix."

Dun and Ryan got married on New Year's Eve 2019.

Dun's Twenty One Pilots bandmate, Tyler Joseph, has three children with wife Jenna Joseph.

A new Dun baby wasn't the only Twenty One Pilots-related news to come out of the weekend. The "Stressed Out" duo also earned their 13th #1 single on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart with "City Walls," a track off their latest album, Breach.

Twenty One Pilots are now tied with Cage the Elephant and Green Day for the third-most #1 hits in the history of Alternative Airplay, which began in 1988. Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most, with 15, while Linkin Park is second with 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.