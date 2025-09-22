Twenty One Pilots fly to #1 on ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200 with ﻿'Breach'

Twenty One Pilots have once again breached the top of the Billboard 200.

The "Stressed Out" duo's latest album, Breach, debuts at #1 on the all-genre album chart with 200,000 equivalent album units. It marks their second leader on the Billboard 200, following their 2015 breakout effort, Blurryface.

Breach's unit total marks a career-best for Twenty One Pilots and also marks the best week for any rock album since Tool's #1 debut in 2019 with their comeback album, Fear Inoculum.

Twenty One Pilots are currently touring the U.S. in support of Breach. The outing continues Tuesday in Milwaukee and concludes Oct. 26 in Los Angeles.

