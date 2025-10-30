Twenty One Pilots covering The White Stripes' 'Seven Nation Army' at Rock Hall induction ceremony

L-R Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform live on stage during a concert. (Stuart Westwood/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots aren't going to Wichita, but they are headed to Los Angeles to honor The White Stripes at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The "Stressed Out" duo will perform Jack White and Meg White's signature hit, "Seven Nation Army," during the Nov. 8 ceremony.

"Meg and jack thanks for having us be a part of your induction to the rock and roll hall of fame," reads a post on Twenty One Pilots' social media. "No group more deserving than the freaking white stripes."

Just like The White Stripes, Twenty One Pilots only include two members: Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun.

"Josh and i are working on seven nation army now, and hope to give it every bit of justice it deserves," the post continues.

Other inductees include Soundgarden, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Outkast and Cyndi Lauper. The performer and presenter lineup also includes Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, The Killers, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Beck, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless.

You can watch the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony streaming live on Disney+ Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

