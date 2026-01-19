Twenty One Pilots cover 'Seven Nation Army' again with Jack White's 'permission'

JOSHUA DUN, TYLER JOSEPH Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) (Frank Micelotta/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

A seven nation army couldn't hold Twenty One Pilots from covering "Seven Nation Army" again. Theoretically, Jack White could hold them back, but instead gave them his blessing.

After rocking the White Stripes classic during November's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in honor of Jack and Meg White, the "Stressed Out" duo broke out "Seven Nation Army" once more during a show in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Before Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun launched into the song, a message from Jack popped on the video screen.

"Hi, I'm Jack White, and I give Tyler and Josh permission to do this song," Jack said in the video, as seen in fan-shot footage.

Perhaps Jack will also be buying a ticket to see Twenty One Pilots' More Than We Ever Imagined concert film, premiering in IMAX and movie theaters worldwide on Feb. 26. Exclusive IMAX previews will take place Feb. 25.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

