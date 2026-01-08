Twenty One Pilots announce 'More Than We Imagined' concert film

Twenty One Pilots at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Twenty One Pilots have announced a new concert film called More Than We Imagined.

The film was recorded at the "Stressed Out" duo's 2025 concert in Mexico City and directed by their longtime videographer Mark C. Eshleman.

"For More Than We Ever Imagined, we were given the opportunity to capture two perspectives of a Twenty One Pilots performance," Eshleman says in a press release. "Over 20 cameras centered around the fans experiencing their show and, the second, the perspective I have had all these years leading up to that sold out stadium in Mexico City, a camera following [frontman] Tyler [Joseph] and [drummer] Josh [Dun] as they take the fundamentals of their show and apply to one of the biggest stages.

More Than We Ever Imagined will premiere in IMAX and cinemas worldwide on Feb. 26. Exclusive IMAX preview screenings will take place Feb. 25.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 15. For more info, visit TwentyOnePilots.film.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

