TVotR's Tunde Adebimpe shares new solo song, 'God Knows'

TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe has released a new solo song called "God Knows."

The track will appear on Adebimpe's upcoming debut solo album, Thee Black Boltz, due out April 18.

"Breaking up is hard to down dooby doo down do," Adebimpe says of "God Knows." For further clarification on what that means, try listening to "God Knows" via digital outlets.

Thee Black Boltz also includes the previously released songs "Drop" and "Magnetic."

TV on the Radio, meanwhile, returned to the live stage in 2024 for their first shows in five years. Their 2025 plans include performances at a number of U.S. festivals, including Just Like Heaven, Kilby Block Party, Shaky Knees and Bourbon & Beyond.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.