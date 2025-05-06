Turnstile teases 'mad flavors' on upcoming album, ﻿'NEVER ENOUGH'

After breaking out with their 2021 album, GLOW ON, anticipation is high for Turnstile's upcoming follow-up, NEVER ENOUGH. As for what you can expect from the record, there may not be one single thing.

"There's mad flavors on that record," bassist Franz Lyons tells The New York Times.

Among the styles heard on NEVER ENOUGH, as described by Times writer Matthew Schnipper, are "pop-soul," a "classic pop-punk ripper" and a song that "might technically qualify as thrash metal," as well as a track that "includes both a house music outro and an actor from The Wire reprising dialogue from an emotional scene."

"The music we make is not necessarily defined by the sounds, it's defined by the people," says vocalist Brendan Yates. "If the music is not reflective of the people, then what is it?"

Turnstile fan Hayley Williams, who guests on the NEVER ENOUGH cut "SEEIN' STARS," says the band has "stayed true to where they've come from, never forgot any of that, but aren't afraid to be ambitious and try different things."

"They can be as giant as they want," the Paramore frontwoman adds. "Because I think the spirit of hardcore is in them."

NEVER ENOUGH will be released June 6.

