Turnstile reunites with Hayley Williams during US tour kickoff

"Turnstile: Never Enough" Premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival Turnstile & Hayley Williams attend the "Turnstile: Never Enough" Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva)
By Josh Johnson

Turnstile launched their U.S. tour Monday in Nashville, and hometown hero Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance.

The Paramore frontwoman joined the hardcore outfit onstage to perform their collaborative track, "SEEIN' STARS," which appears on Turnstile's new album, NEVER ENOUGH.

Williams previously played "SEEIN' STARS" live with Turnstile during their June NEVER ENOUGH release show in New York City. She's long been a fan of the band and has dubbed them "my Fugazi."

Turnstile's U.S. tour continues through mid-October. For a preview of their raucous live show, you can check out their moshing performance on NPR's Tiny Desk.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!