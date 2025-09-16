Turnstile reunites with Hayley Williams during US tour kickoff

Turnstile & Hayley Williams attend the "Turnstile: Never Enough" Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Turnstile launched their U.S. tour Monday in Nashville, and hometown hero Hayley Williams made a surprise appearance.

The Paramore frontwoman joined the hardcore outfit onstage to perform their collaborative track, "SEEIN' STARS," which appears on Turnstile's new album, NEVER ENOUGH.

Williams previously played "SEEIN' STARS" live with Turnstile during their June NEVER ENOUGH release show in New York City. She's long been a fan of the band and has dubbed them "my Fugazi."

Turnstile's U.S. tour continues through mid-October. For a preview of their raucous live show, you can check out their moshing performance on NPR's Tiny Desk.

