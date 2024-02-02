Trying to be cool about it: boygenius is "going away for the foreseeable future"

After a gigantic year, boygenius is taking a break.

According to the fan account @boygeniussource, the "Not Strong Enough" trio stated during a secret show in Los Angeles on Thursday, "We're going away for the foreseeable future." A rep for boygenius confirms to ABC Audio that the quote is accurate.

Boygenius — made up of indie singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — released their full-length debut album, the record, in 2023. They supported it on a U.S. tour featuring sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

The record is nominated for multiple awards at Sunday's Grammys, including Album of the Year. Between her work in boygenius and a collaboration with SZA, Bridgers earned a total of seven nominations, which is tied for second-most among all 2024 nominees.

While a boygenius hiatus may be something you're trying, and perhaps failing, to be cool about, it does open up the possibility for the members to return to their solo careers. Bridgers, Dacus and Bakers' most recent solo efforts are 2020's Punisher, 2021's Home Video and 2021's Little Oblivions, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.