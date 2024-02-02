Trying to be cool about it: boygenius is "going away for the foreseeable future"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

After a gigantic year, boygenius is taking a break.

According to the fan account @boygeniussource, the "Not Strong Enough" trio stated during a secret show in Los Angeles on Thursday, "We're going away for the foreseeable future." A rep for boygenius confirms to ABC Audio that the quote is accurate.

Boygenius — made up of indie singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — released their full-length debut album, the record, in 2023. They supported it on a U.S. tour featuring sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

The record is nominated for multiple awards at Sunday's Grammys, including Album of the Year. Between her work in boygenius and a collaboration with SZA, Bridgers earned a total of seven nominations, which is tied for second-most among all 2024 nominees.

While a boygenius hiatus may be something you're trying, and perhaps failing, to be cool about, it does open up the possibility for the members to return to their solo careers. Bridgers, Dacus and Bakers' most recent solo efforts are 2020's Punisher, 2021's Home Video and 2021's Little Oblivions, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!