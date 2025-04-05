﻿'Tron: Ares' ﻿trailer previews Nine Inch Nails score

Disney has premiered the trailer for the upcoming Tron sequel, Tron: Ares, featuring a preview of the film's Nine Inch Nails score.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, introduces the new Ares character, played by Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, and features voiceover from Tron vet Jeff Bridges. In between you can hear snippets of menacing synth music that certainly wouldn't sound out of place on a Nine Inch Nails album.

Notably, Tron: Ares is said to be "featuring original music by NIN," not Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, as the duo is usually billed for their scoring projects. Their past film scores include the Oscar-winning The Social Network and Soul, as well Challengers, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Gone Girl.

Tron: Ares premieres in theaters Oct. 10. It marks the third Tron movie, following the original 1982 film and the 2010 sequel, Tron Legacy, which featured a score by Daft Punk.

﻿Disney is the parent company of ABC News﻿.

﻿

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.