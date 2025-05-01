Trent Reznor among winners of ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards

Trent Reznor is among the winners of the ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, presented by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman was honored with the film score of the year prize for his work on the tennis drama Challengers. He composed the score alongside his collaborator and NIN bandmate Atticus Ross.

The Challengers score previously won a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award, and was nominated for a Grammy.

In addition to bringing in more awards for his film soundtracks, Reznor is prepping for Nine Inch Nails' world Peel It Back tour, which comes to the U.S. in August. NIN is also providing the music for the upcoming movie Tron: Ares.

