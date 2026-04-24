YouTube gives Clavicular the boot

Clavicular, the “looksmaxxing” influencer and streamer, has lost his platforms on YouTube.

YouTube has pulled down two channels operated by the Miami-based streamer, whose legal name is Braden Peters, Variety reported.

Clavicular’s original YouTube channel was terminated by the company in November 2025. YouTube said that the content creator was giving access to websites that violate the platform’s terms of service.

YouTube has pulled down two channels run by streamer Clavicular.



Clavicular posted about the removals on X: "Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation. The channels consisted of… pic.twitter.com/9MlvtTYYFD — Variety (@Variety) April 23, 2026

A spokesperson for YouTube told Variety that the streamer violated the platform’s “illegal or regulated goods or services” policies.

YouTube’s terms of service also prohibits creators from creating or owning new channels after one is terminated.

Clavicular went on social media on Thursday, making an appeal to his fans on X to help recover his @LiveWithClav and @ClavLooksmax accounts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation,” he wrote. “The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves.

“Me and my team worked hard to ensure we followed YouTube’s TOS very strictly, blurring out all inappropriate language and sensitive topics. Could you please help in recovering my accounts?”

Very sad news this morning. My YouTube channels @ LiveWithClav & @ ClavLooksmax were terminated this morning with no warning or explanation. The channels consisted of livestream VODs and free courses created by me to help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves.… pic.twitter.com/mcTbfFOCFy — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) April 23, 2026

The move by YouTube comes just over a week after Clavicular was taken to a Miami hospital after suffering an overdose as he was streaming.

He was livestreaming at a mall and restaurant in Miami on April 14 with two other influencers on Kick when he collapsed.

He makes more than $100,000 a month from the streaming service, The New York Times reported.

Clavicular belongs to the Looksmaxxer online community that holds male attractiveness as the key to worldly achievement, according to the newspaper.

The trend includes healthy grooming but also employs practices such as using a hammer to enhance features by smashing facial bones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clavicular has advocated the practice.

©2026 Cox Media Group