The Yardbirds co-founder Chris Dreja dies

Chris Dreja
Chris Dreja FILE PHOTO: English guitarist Chris Dreja of The Yardbirds posed backstage at Holterhallen in Holte near Copenhagen in Denmark on 15th April 1967. He recently died at the age of 79. (Photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns) (Jorgen Angel/Redferns)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and co-founder of The Yardbirds has died.

Chris Dreja was 79 years old.

Read more trending news

His sister-in-law announced his death on social media, Variety reported.

She did not say when he died or how, but wrote he “passed away after years of health problems.”

He had several strokes in 2012 and retired from music, according to Variety.

Dreja co-founded the band with Anthony “Top” Topham (guitar), Keith Relf (vocals), Jim McCarthy (drums) and Paul Samwell-Smith (bass). Topham was replaced by Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck replaced Clapton, while Jimmy Page replaced Samwell-Smith, Deadline said.

Page posted to Instagram, writing, “I hadn’t seen him in a while, and I wish I had. RIP Chris.”

Dreja was born in 1945 to Polish immigrant parents and grew up in Kingston Upon Thames. His brother was a classmate of Topham’s and the two eventually started the Metropolitan Bules Quartet in 1963, but renamed the band the Yardbirds, according to Variety.

He was also credited as co-writer of several Yardbirds hits, according to Rolling Stone.

He also played on hits such as “For Your Love” and “Evil Hearted You,” according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

The rhythm guitarist was also a photographer, taking many photos of America in the 60s while on tour with the band. He also shot photographs of fellow celebrities such as Andy Warhol, Bob Dylan and Tina Turner.

