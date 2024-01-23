Woman’s shower invitation to hotel patron, police officer declined, results in arrest

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — After alleged invitations to shower with a hotel patron and a police officer were rebuffed, an East Tennessee woman is accused of walking out to the hotel’s parking lot and exposing herself, authorities said.

Teresa Ann Hicks, 50, of Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to Sweetwater police Officer Jordan Moore, he responded to a call at the Economy Inn about an unwanted person in a motel room, The Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.

The officer said he encountered a man sitting in his truck, who said that a woman he did not know walked into his motel room while the door was open and asked to “get warm” because she had been locked out of her room.

The man allowed Hicks to enter the room, but she allegedly disrobed and invited him into the shower, according to the newspaper. The man promptly left the room and notified authorities.

Moore said he went into the room to ask Hicks to leave. He discovered the bathroom door was locked and knocked, asking her to get dressed and leave, the Advocate & Democrat.

According to the officer, Hicks allegedly invited him to join her in the shower, which he declined.

When the woman finally came out of the room, the officer got a motel employee to let her into her room, the newspaper reported.

Moore said that Hicks then stripped off her clothes in her room and wrapped herself in a blanket. She then allegedly walked out to the hotel’s parking lot and dropped the blanket, exposing herself, according to the Advocate & Democrat.

Hicks was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail, online booking records show. She is expected to appear in court on Jan. 30, according to online records.

