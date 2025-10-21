Woman uses ChatGPT to choose Powerball numbers, wins $100K

Tammy Carvey used ChatGPT to generate her winning numbers.
Big winner: Tammy Carvey holds her $100,000 check after using ChatGPT to generate her winning numbers. (Michigan Lottery)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WYANDOTTE, Mich. — Artificial intelligence continues to make inroads in our society, and a Michigan woman benefited handsomely when she asked ChatGPT to give her numbers in a Powerball game. The result was a $100,000 payday.

According to the Michigan Lottery, Tammy Carvey, 45, of Wyandotte, matched four white balls and the red Powerball in the Sept. 6 drawing. Her numbers -- 11, 23, 44, 62, 62 and 17 -- were worth $50,000. Because Carvey took advantage of the Power Play option, her windfall doubled to $100,000.

Carvey bought her winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com, adding that she got the winning numbers from ChatGPT.

“I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there and the jackpot was over $1 billion so I bought a ticket,” Carvey told lottery officials. “I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played on my ticket.”

In a news release, Michigan lottery officials stressed that results of all lottery drawings are “random” and cannot be predicted by utilizing artificial intelligence or other number-generating tools."

For one time, ChatGPT proved to be a winning combination.

“When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something,” Carvey said. “Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that’s what I thought I’d won. It wasn’t until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realized I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000.

“My husband and I were in total disbelief.”

Carvey recently visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She said she plans to pay off her home and save the rest of the cash.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, with the jackpot set at $320 million. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

