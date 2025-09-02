Woman drives van into crowd during Native American festival

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Crash investigation FILE PHOTO: Police said a woman drove through a crowd after a festival in Pennsylvania. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police said a woman drove her minivan into a crowd of people at a festival in Pennsylvania’s capital.

The woman, who was identified as Elizabeth Ann Bohrer, 37, went around barricades and parked cars before she drove through the crowd just after the Kipona Festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, wrapped up, WHTM reported.

Bohrer was taken to an area hospital before she was charged, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Charodo.

She is facing a charge of aggravated assault by vehicle, according to WGAL, but more charges may be filed.

Three people were hurt, according to the city’s mayor. A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition and two adults — a man who was working with the traffic engineering department and a woman who was in a wheelchair — were stable, WHTM reported.

The festival had already ended, but crews were packing up when Bohrer drove through, police said.

“This car came flying down through here fast,” vendor Lottie Beauverd told WHTM. “Not yelling or anything, but just flying down through this.”

The entire incident happened in about a minute, WGAL reported.

The van stopped only after it hit several objects and drove through several blocks, according to ABC News.

The Kipona Festival is held annually on Labor Day weekend to celebrate the area’s Native American heritage. It started in 1916.

