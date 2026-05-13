Woman dies after suffering midflight medical emergency

Volaris plane
Mid-flight health emergency FILE PHOTO: A woman suffered a mid-flight health emergency during a Volaris flight. (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman on a flight from Chicago to Mexico became ill midflight, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing. But she was pronounced dead shortly after landing.

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The passenger was on board Volaris flight 7771 that left Midway en route to Michoacan on May 9, according to WLS.

People magazine reported her name was María Yolando Guerrero Medina, adding that she was 72 years old and traveling with her husband.

Other passengers alerted the flight crew when she began feeling ill as the plane entered Mexican airspace, El Norte and Univision reported.

Medical staff and security personnel were at the runway when the plane landed at Monterrey International Airport. She was pronounced dead shortly after landing.

Univision said she was from Morelia and had kidney failure and diabetes for about 12 years.

The other passengers were transferred to another aircraft and continued their trip as planned, WLS reported.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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