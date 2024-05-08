Woman accused of trying to smuggle 5 people into US, border agents say

Arrested: A woman was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after she allegedly attempted to smuggle five people into the United States. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — A woman is accused of attempting to smuggle five people into the United States from Mexico, authorities said Monday.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas, on Saturday encountered a 27-year-old woman who was a U.S. citizen.

The woman, who was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon, presented birth certificates for three minor children. Agents referred her to a secondary inspection, the news release stated.

During the examination, officers discovered that one of the birth certificates did not belong to a 9-month-old male passenger. The child was later determined to be a Mexican citizen.

Agents conducting a further examination discovered four other Mexican citizens, ages 34, 30, 28 and 8. Those passengers were hiding in the cargo area of the vehicle and did not possess any valid entry documents, according to the news release.

Agents arrested the woman for an alleged violation of U.S. immigration law and seized the vehicle. Her identity has not been released.

“Our CBP officers utilized their inspection experience, training and uncovered an attempt to smuggle five individuals in a single enforcement action,” Albert Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. “This apprehension illustrates CBP’s resolute commitment to upholding and enforcing U.S. immigration law.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group