Woman accused of killing man for $60, then using money to buy chicken wing combo

Kenyetta Hayes

Accused: Kenyetta Hayes is accused of killing man for $60, then using the money to buy a chicken wing combo. (Memphis Police Department/Memphis Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after a man was found shot to death earlier this week in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Police Department said that on Monday officers were called about a man down. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim who had a gunshot wound and was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The next day, a woman told investigators that her daughter, Kenyetta Hayes, 26, was the person of interest in the shooting, according to WREG. It was after the woman saw the police surveillance video on the news the night before and recognized her daughter, WHBQ reported.

Hayes allegedly told officers that she was at the Marathon gas station in the area when the man offered her $60 in exchange for a sexual encounter, according to WREG. Hayes reportedly said she planned just to rob the man.

They went to a park, which is where Hayes allegedly shot him and took his money, according to WHBQ.

Hayes then told investigators she spent about $47 on two hot wing combos for her and her boyfriend, WREG reported

Police said Hayes was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

